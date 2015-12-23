Preview: Bryant at Michigan

Michigan searches for its fourth consecutive win when it concludes non-conference play with a home date against Bryant on Wednesday. The Wolverines bounced back from a disappointing 82-58 loss to SMU on Dec. 8 by notching three straight wins and are coming off a 105-46 triumph over Youngstown State on Saturday, the second-largest margin of victory in program history.

“We’ve finally got somewhat of a feel of who we are,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. “Now we’ve got to grow through it and improve in areas.”

Only three players had recorded triple-doubles in the first 99 years of Michigan basketball before Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton Jr. achieved the feat within a four-day span in wins over Northern Kentucky and Youngstown State last week. The Wolverines became the first team to have two different players post back-to-back triple-doubles since the 1996-97 season and hope the dynamic backcourt duo can stay hot as Big Ten play approaches. Bryant has dropped eight consecutive games, but was competitive in the 74-67 loss to 14th-ranked Providence on Saturday and hopes to build on the encouraging performance.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BRYANT (2-9): Marcel Pettway was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week after averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds against Army and Providence. Dan Garvin scored 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocked shots against the Friars to leave him one block shy of becoming the fifth player in program history to reach 100. Shane McLaughlin added a season-high 14 points and six rebounds while Hunter Ware tallied 14 points as the Bulldogs lost their sixth straight road game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-3): LeVert was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 7.5 assists in victories against Northern Kentucky and Youngstown State. Walton recorded 10 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to record his first career triple-double while LeVert and Aubrey Dawkins added 19 points in the 59-point win over Youngstown State. Duncan Robinson went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and has drained at least three 3-pointers in eight straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won its last three games by an average margin of 40.3 points.

2. The Wolverines won the only previous meeting between the teams 87-71 in 2010.

3. Bryant is 0-5 against current members of the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Michigan 89, Bryant 60