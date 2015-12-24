Michigan 96, Bryant 60

Michigan set a school record by making 17 3-pointers in a convincing 96-60 win over Bryant on Wednesday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Five players scored in double figures for the Wolverines, whose previous record for 3-pointers in a game was 16. They finished 17 of 35 from 3-point range.

Guard Caris LeVert led Michigan with 19 points. Guard Zak Irvin added 16 points and fellow guards Duncan Robinson and Derrick Walton Jr. scored 12 and 11, respectively. Guard Aubrey Dawkins scored 10 points off the bench.

Guard Hunter Ware led Bryant (2-10) with 26 points.

Michigan (10-3) connected on 12 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half as they blew open what once was a close game.

LeVert scored 13 points and Robinson and Irvin each supplied 12 first-half points as the Wolverines connected on a scorching 65.6 percent of their shots from the field to take a 57-35 halftime lead.

Bryant shot 59.1 percent from the field in the first half but still trailed by 22.

The Bulldogs were down by six at 25-19 midway through the first half. But in the blink of the eye, 3-point jumpers by Robinson and LeVert put the Wolverines up 45-21. Not to be left out of the party, Walton and guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman tossed in 3-pointers and Michigan turned a close game into a blowout.

Guard Kameron Chatman’s 3-point jumper with one second left in the game allowed the Wolverines to set the record. Forward D.J. Wilson’s 3-pointer with 1:53 left tied the school record.