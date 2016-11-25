Preview: Bryant at Northwestern

Coming off an up-and-down week that could easily have beenbrilliant, Northwestern resumes its non-conference schedule Friday againstBryant. The Wildcats sandwiched a rout of No. 21 Texas with close losses to 2016NCAA Tournament teams Butler and Notre Dame.

Northwestern led during the final minute at Butler in a 70-68 defeat on Nov. 16 and against Notre Dame in a 70-66 loss Tuesday, so a 5-0 start was within reach. Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh struggled from the field with 3-of-18 shooting, but made a late floater to give the Wildcats their last lead against the Fighting Irish. Northwestern was hampered by 15 turnovers and only eight free-throw attempts against Notre Dame. Bryant, which went 8-23 overall and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference last season, is coming off a 64-57 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT BRYANT (2-3): Sophomore guard Nisre Zouzoua led the way with a career-high 30 points against ULM to improve his team-leading average to 21.2. Marcel Pettway, the NEC Rookie of the Year last season, is shooting 59.3 percent from the field and leads the team in rebounding at 4.6 per game. Defensively, Bryant defends well on the perimeter as it holds opposing shooters to 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-2): Vic Law (16.8 points per game), Scottie Lindsey (14.6) and McIntosh (13.6) lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Derek Pardon (8.0) shoots 60 percent from the field and leads the team in rebounding at 6.6. Freshman guard Isiah Brown averages 8.6 points, but took only one shot in 12 minutes against Notre Dame. The Wildcats miss top 3-point shooting threat Aaron Falzon (knee issues), who played only 20 minutes this season and missed the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. 1. Northwestern made 11-of-19 3-pointers against Notre Dame to improve its season percentage to 45.1- ninth-best in the country entering Wednesday.

2. 2. Bryant’s non-league schedule included road losses to Notre Dame 89-64 and No. 11 Gonzaga 109-70.

3. 3. Eleven of the Big Ten’s 14 teams have better overall records than Northwestern.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 88, Bryant 68