Law helps Northwestern rout Bryant

Sophomore forward Vic Law poured in 22 points and contributed four of Northwestern's school record-tying 12 blocked shots during an 86-66 nonconference victory over Bryant on Friday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Junior guard Scottie Lindsey contributed 20 points and six assists for Northwestern (4-2) while junior power forward Gavin Skelly came off the bench to produce career-highs in points (15) and assists (six) while blocking three shots.

Bryant (2-4) got a game-high 24 points from sophomore guard Nisre Zouzoua and 19 points from freshman guard Adam Grant. The Bulldogs slashed a 21-point deficit to three points early in the second half, but Northwestern pulled away again.

The Wildcats threatened to blow Bryant out of the gym from the start. Law produced 10 points in the opening eight minutes and, when Lindsey drilled a 3-pointer with 6:32 left in the first half, the Wildcats owned a 32-11 lead. Bryant responded with five points in the final minute of the first half -- capped by Zouzoua's 3-point play -- to slice its deficit to 38-23 by the break.

Zouzoua didn't cool down a lick during intermission as he drained two 3-pointers in the opening minute of the second half, then added a jumper and two more 3-pointers to pull the Bulldogs within 42-39 with 15:29 to play. At that juncture, Zouzoua owned 24 of Bryant's 39 points despite taking only 14 of the team's 36 shots.

That's when Northwestern started to utilize its size and speed superiority. Sophomore center Dererk Pardon threw down a dunk off a feed from Skelly, then Lindsey turned a steal into a breakaway dunk and Pardon put back a Lindsey miss for a 48-39 margin.

While the Wildcats kept expanding their lead, they kept the clamps on Zouzoua. He did not score in the final 15:29 as he missed all five of his attempts.