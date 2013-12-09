Preview: Bryant at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is Jerian Grant’s team to run, and he is making sure the Fighting Irish have a fighting chance every game. Grant will be looking for his fourth outburst of 20 or more points in six games when Notre Dame hosts Bryant on Monday. The senior guard is leading four players averaging in double figures at 19.4 points and is entrusted to take the big shots at the end of games, as evidenced by his strong finish in a win over Delaware on Saturday.

Grant is leading the team in assists, as well, and is averaging only 1.4 turnovers. “He’s taken a lot of big (shots) and made a lot of big ones,” coach Mike Brey said after Grant buried a pair of clutch shots down the stretch against Delaware. Grant is well aware of his role on the team. “I know that I am going to have the ball at the end of the game and make a play,” Grant said. “My coach and the team have confidence in me. They are running stuff through me at the end of the game. I just want to come through for my teammates.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BRYANT (6-3): The Bulldogs had a four-game winning streak come to an end with a 66-62 home loss to North Dakota State on Saturday and are staring at a tough back-to-back with a trip to Ohio State set for Wednesday. Bryant does not have the strength on the interior of an ACC team but boasts a guard in Dyami Starks that can hang with the likes of Grant shot-for-shot. Starks is averaging 23.4 points and is comfortable away from the basket, where he puts up an average of 8.9 3-point attempts.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (6-2): The Irish can keep Grant away from the basket because of the improved interior presence of center Garrick Sherman, who is averaging 19.8 points over the last four games. Swingman Pat Connaughton is also playing well, having posted a double-double in two of the past three games. “I think just the practiced has helped (with rebounding),” Connaughton said. “Developing this new role and practicing all fall with it; it’s something that I’ve been expecting and something I’ve been able to do.”

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is 6-0 this season when leading at halftime and is 58-4 in its last 62 home games.

2. The contest is part of the BlackRock Gotham Classic, which will finish up at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21.

3. Fighting Irish G Eric Atkins’ assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.44-to-1 is among the nation’s leaders.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Bryant 72