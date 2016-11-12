Preview: Bryant at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament two straight seasons and begins its quest to go one step further Saturday when Bryant pays a visit in the season opener for both teams. The Fighting Irish have lost their top two scorers, but take an experienced team to the court that includes returning starters Bonzie Colson, Steve Vasturia and V.J. Beachem.

“The guys have been a part of great runs in March and big wins,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told NBCSports.com. “So it’s a pretty confident group. They know who they are. They know what’s worked for them before. I’ve been impressed by our progress.” Beachem, who made 44.4 percent of his 198 attempts from 3-point range last season, and Vasturia give the Irish scoring on the perimeter and Colson is an inside force. Notre Dame showed it can put up points in the preseason, scoring at least 100 in both exhibition games for the first time since Brey arrived in 2000. Bryant presents a challenge for the Irish as its top four scorers return, led by guards Nisre Zouzoua and Hunter Ware.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT BRYANT (2015: 8-23): Zouzoua scored 12.8 points per game as a freshman and Ware added 12.7 as a sophomore last season while the Bulldogs' starting guards each made at least 60 from 3-point range. Senior forward Dan Garvin chipped in with 10.2 points and a team-best eight rebounds per contest, and 6-5 sophomore Marcel Pettway is coming off an outstanding first college season. Pettway was named Northeast Conference rookie of the year after averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds while shooting 59.7 percent from the field and posting eight double-doubles.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2015: 24-12): The Irish won’t have 2015-16 leading scorer Demetrius Jackson and top rebounder Zach Auguste to lean on for leadership, but two seniors and three juniors will likely be in the starting lineup. Beachem, Vasturia and Colson all averaged between 11 and 12 points in 2015-16 and Brey will be looking for more production from 6-10 junior forward Martinas Geben, who scored 58 combined points his first two years. Junior Matt Farrell takes over at point guard and 6-7 sophomore Matt Ryan (5.1 points) should be ready for the opener after being bothered by a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. Beachem, who shot only 57.4 percent from the free-throw stripe last season, made 88 shots from 3-point range and 71 from inside the arc.

2. Bryant was picked to finish third in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.

3. The Irish knocked off the Bulldogs 70-59 in 2013 after routing them 84-59 in 2011 – both at home.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 86, Bryant 68