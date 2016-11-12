Notre Dame dominates Bryant in season opener

Forward Bonzie Colson scored 23 points and forward V.J. Beachem 22 points as Notre Dame began its season with an 89-64 victory over Bryant on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Guard Steve Vasturia added 16 points for the Fighting Irish, who reached the Elite 8 in the last two NCAA tournaments and are 17-0 in season openers under coach Mike Brey -- all at home. Notre Dame shot 60 percent inside the 3-point line and 3 for 16 from beyond the arc.

Colson and Beachem were a combined 15 for 23 from the floor while Colson had nine rebounds and two blocks. Beachem blocked three shots.

Guard Nisri Zouzoua led the Bulldogs (0-1) with 19 points while freshman forward Sebastian Townes registered 16 and freshman guard Adam Grant 13.

Bryant sophomore guard Marcel Pettway, the reigning Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 59.7 percent from the field, was held to four points and five boards.

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a 43-31 halftime lead as Colson (15 points, eight rebounds, 5 of 6 from the field) and Beachem (12, five, 4 of 5) dominated play. Notre Dame scored the first nine points before the Bulldogs regrouped and led 19-15 after Zouzoua's 3-pointer. Grant contributed consecutive 3-pointers during Bryant's resurgence.

Beachem was fouled during a 3-point attempt and made all three to cap a 7-0 run which gave the Fighting Irish the lead for good 22-19. Colson scored the next six Notre Dame points while Beachem's 3-pointer made it 39-31 with 1:16 remaining in the first half.

The Fighting Irish had trouble immediately shaking Bryant in the second half as two free throws by Zouzoua trimmed the deficit to 57-49 with 12:21 to play. That was as close as the Bulldogs got as Notre Dame took control with a 11-2 run, capped by forward Austin Torres' dunk.