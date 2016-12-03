Second-half run propels Ohio State to victory

An early second-half surge proved to be decisive for Ohio State as the Buckeyes outlasted pesky Fairleigh Dickinson, 70-62, on Saturday evening in Columbus, Ohio.

After a close, back-and-forth first 20 minutes, the Buckeyes opened the second half with an 18-2 run to go up 51-34. Fairleigh Dickinson (2-5) didn't make a field goal for the first 5:49 of the second half.

The Knights got within 10 a couple times and cut the Ohio State lead to six on a Tyrone O'Garro steal and dunk with 40 seconds left. But JaQuan Lyle made two free throws with 26 seconds left to seal it for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State attempted nine more free throws than Fairleigh Dickinson, but converted just 57 percent of them.

Marc Loving had 18 and Kam Williams added 17 to help Ohio State (7-1) bounce back from their first loss of the season - 63-61 on Wednesday to then-No. 7 Virginia. Jae'Sean Tate had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, with the Buckeyes seizing a 33-32 advantage at halftime. Loving and Williams, who each made two 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, combined for 23 points in the first half.

Darian Anderson, who came in averaging almost 20 points per game for the Knights, led the team with 17, despite a 4-for-17 shooting night. Freshman Kaleb Bishop had 11 points and eight rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ohio State hosts Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. The Knights, who lost their third straight game, return home to take on Iona on Wednesday.