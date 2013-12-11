Preview: Bryant at Ohio State

Ohio State is among the nation’s top defensive teams, but there is still plenty of work to do as the No. 2 Buckeyes prepare to host Bryant on Wednesday. ”We know we’re going to get stops defensively,” junior forward Sam Thompson told the Columbus Dispatch. “We know we’re going to force teams to turn it over. But we cannot get outrebounded the way we did. If we want to take the next step as a basketball team, all five guys have to rebound for 40 minutes.‘’ Ohio State began the week No. 3 in the nation in points allowed at 54.5 per game and 13th in field goal percentage defense (37.1), but averages 36 rebounds - 177th among the 351 Division I teams.

Ohio State was outrebounded by 14 in its 76-60 victory over Maryland on Dec. 4 and lost the battle of the boards by one in its last game - a 74-56 triumph over Central Connecticut on Saturday. “If we’re going to defend at the level that we’re capable of defending, the finished product is the rebound,‘’ Buckeyes coach Thad Matta told the Dispatch. The Bulldogs trailed Notre Dame by four points with less than three minutes left Monday before falling 70-59 - its second straight loss after a four-game winning streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BRYANT (6-4): The Bulldogs, who were selected to finish tied for second in the Northeast Conference preseason poll, also have a season-opening 100-76 loss to No. 16 Gonzaga on their resume. Junior guard Dyami Starks was tied for 17th in the nation in scoring through Monday’s games at 22.1 points while senior forward Alex Francis (16.3 points, team-high 6.2 rebounds) is the only other player averaging double figures in scoring. Bryant was 309th at 32.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (8-0): The Buckeyes are also strong is turnover margin (plus-5.4), which was 10th in the nation while leading the Big Ten. Ohio State’s defense is complemented by a balanced offense which has six players recording at least 8.6 points per game. Senior guard Aaron Craft (10.6 points) averages a team-best five assists and his 2.6 steals per game lead the Big Ten, while junior forward Amir Williams (10.5 points, team-best 6.9 rebounds and 18 blocks) helps control the paint.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State, which is meeting Bryant for the first time, has not permitted an opponent to score 70 or more points.

2. Junior F LaQuinton Ross (11.4 points) was named Big Ten Player of the Week after scoring 20 points against Maryland and 23 versus Central Connecticut.

3. Craft, a Big Ten first-team selection in the preseason, holds the school record for steals with 269 and needs only 10 assists to pass Jamar Butler (579) and become Ohio State’s all-time leader in that category.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 75, Bryant 54