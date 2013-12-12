(Updated: FIXES “or” to “for” in graph 2 CORRECTS Smith rebounds in graph 2)

No. 2 Ohio State 86, Bryant 48: Lenzelle Smith Jr. scored 19 points as the Buckeyes improved to 94-3 in non-conference games at home since 2004.

Amir Williams recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and tied a career high with six of Ohio State’s 10 blocks. LaQuinton Ross, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, and freshman Marc Loving added nine points apiece for the Buckeyes (9-0) while Smith grabbed eight rebounds and Shannon Scott had five of Ohio State’s 13 steals.

Dyami Starks, who entered the game tied for 16th in the country at 22.1 points per game, scored 12 of his 16 in the first half for the Bulldogs (6-5), who lost their third straight while shooting 27.6 from the floor. Alex Francis, Bryant’s second-leading scorer at 16.3 points, had nine while Dan Garvin recorded seven points and nine rebounds.

The Buckeyes led 22-11 before the Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to seven with 8:42 left in the first half. Ohio State moved ahead 35-20 with a 10-2 run - capped by Smith’s three-point play - and extended the margin to 43-23 at the break by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line while making its only field goal attempt in the final 2:26.

The Buckeyes made seven of their first 10 shots from the field in the second half with Smith’s dunk part of a 15-4 run which resulted in a 66-33 bulge with 11:35 left. Ohio State took its largest lead 77-39 when a pair of Sam Thompson free throws finished a 9-0 spurt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bryant G Corey Maynard (9.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds) did not play because of a wrist injury. ... Buckeyes G Aaron Craft had four assists and needs six to pass Jamar Butler (579) and become Ohio State’s all-time leader. ... The Buckeyes have held six of their nine opponents to 56 points or less.