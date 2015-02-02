Preview: Bryant at Pittsburgh

Just when it seemed as if Pittsburgh’s NCAA Tournament hopes were dead, the Panthers delivered their best performance of the season Saturday against Notre Dame. Two days after defeating the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish, the Panthers cannot afford a letdown Monday against visiting Bryant. This will mark the toughest opponent for the Bulldogs since they faced defending champion Connecticut in their season opener, a game they led by nine in the second half before losing 66-53.

Pitt knocked off Notre Dame behind a great performance from James Robinson, who recorded his first career double-double (14 points, 10 assists) and made the game-winning drive with 12 seconds to go. Pitt coach Jamie Dixon was very pleased with his team, which finished with a 24-11 advantage in assists and shot 58.5 percent from the floor. “Great to see the ball movement and the passing,” Dixon told reporters. “It was great to see these guys get this win because they’ve been working so hard.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BRYANT (10-10): From a national perspective, the Bulldogs don’t rank prominently in any major category, although they do have a dynamic scorer in senior guard Dyami Starks. Starks averages 17.1 points and has scored in double figures 18 times while making multiple 3-pointers in eight straight games. Joe O‘Shea is second on the team with a 10.9 scoring average and is the best 3-point shooter among the Bryant regulars, connecting at a 40 percent clip.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-8): The Panthers get a break from ACC play, where they are 4-5, including three straight losses preceding the upset of the Irish. They could look past this game as their next five contests include two matchups with rival Syracuse bookending a brutal three-game stretch against top 15 teams. Michael Young (13.9 points) and Jamel Artis (11.5) lead a balanced scoring attack for Pitt, which has six players averaging at least one assist and no players averaging two turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. After starting the season 12-of-50 from 3-point range, Robinson is 6-of-9 in the last three games.

2. Bryant F Dan Garvin scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in his team’s last outing - a 71-68 triumph at Robert Morris on Saturday.

3. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a stretch where they play seven of eight games on the road.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 66, Bryant 52