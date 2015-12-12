Preview: Bryant at Providence

Providence has soared through its non-conference slate, with the exception of a loss to then-No. 4 Michigan State last month, but now must face the reality of the grind of the season. The 18th-ranked Friars could be without three starters - including stars Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil - when they host local foe Bryant on Saturday.

Dunn departed with an illness and Bentil with an ankle injury - after scoring 16 points in 16 minutes - in Wednesday’s 66-51 win over Boston College, and 3-point specialist Ryan Fazekas is dealing with mononucleosis. “It does give the young guys a chance but it makes a coach nervous as hell,” coach Ed Cooley told reporters Thursday, adding that Dunn had not left his dorm due to a stomach virus. “You have some really young guys out there. We’d have to play three, four freshmen and all of the sophomores and be really limited with your depth. We’ll do the best we can.” Cooley could not be blamed for taking his time with any of his key players, as Bryant has offered little resistance during a seven-game losing streak. The Bulldogs dropped a 77-55 decision against Army on Tuesday and have fallen by an average of 23 points during the skid.

TV: Noon, ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BRYANT (2-8): Just one regular contributor for the Bulldogs shoots better than 42.2 percent, that being freshman Marcel Pettway (51.9), a North Providence native who also ranks second on the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9). Entering Friday, the team’s 38.4 percent mark from the floor ranked 329th in the country and it has hit a woeful 26-of-139 (18.7 percent) of its 3-pointers during the losing streak. Pettway and Dan Garvin had matching lines of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Army.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (9-1): Bentil set the tone early in the Boston College game and fellow sophomore Rodney Bullock shouldered the load from there, producing 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Bullock has been streaky so far, opening the season with four straight double-digit scoring efforts on 54.7 percent and then following it up with four consecutive single-digit showings while posting a 35.5 percent mark from the floor. He now has back-to-back solid games and ranks third at 14 points a game behind Bentil (17.7) and Dunn (16.8).

TIP-INS

1. Bulldogs G Shane McLaughlin had 14 assists against three turnovers in his team’s last win, but has produced a total of 18 assists and 17 turnovers during the seven-game losing streak.

2. Friars G Jalen Lindsey is averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last two home games.

3. The Friars have won all five previous meetings, the last an 81-49 triumph in Providence three seasons ago.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, Bryant 50