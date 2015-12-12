No. 15 Providence 74, Bryant 67

Without star guard Kris Dunn, No. 15 Providence used a strong second half to beat Bryant 74-67 at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on Saturday afternoon.

The Friars were without three starters in Dunn and freshman guard Ryan Fazekas, who both are battling illnesses. The shorthanded Friars trailed by four points at halftime, 32-28, after their deficit was as many as 11 in the first half, but they pulled things together in the second half against the 2-9 Bulldogs.

Providence (10-1) outscored Bryant 46-35 in the final 20 minutes, and sophomore forward Ben Bentil, who was questionable with an ankle injury, provided a team-best 16 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

Providence sophomore forward Rodney Bullock had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and the Friars beat Bryant on the glass 41-36.

It was Dunn’s first missed game of the season. The All-American candidate is averaging 16.8, 6.9 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game this season.

For Bryant, junior forward Dan Garvin had a team-best 16 points and was one of four starters to reach double figures in scoring.