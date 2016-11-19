Preview: Bucknell at Butler

It didn’t take long forButler freshman Kamar Baldwin to make a big impact as the backup point guarddrained a winning jump shot with .5 seconds left to beat Northwestern on Wednesdaynight. The dramatic finish gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 record as they enter Saturday’snon-conference home game against Bucknell.

Baldwin, a three-star recruit from Georgia, averages 11 points for a team that returned three starters and was picked to finish sixth in the Big East this season. Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters: “We had some new guys that were probably more nervous (Wednesday) than I had seen them. I think that’s good to kind of get that out of our system.” Butler won despite shooting 38.3 percent fromthe floor, while allowing Northwestern to make 48 percent of its shots. Two-time defending Patriot League regular-season champion Bucknell has won five of the last six league regular-season titles.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT BUCKNELL (2-1): The Bison defeated Manhattan and Robert Morris, by 12 and 13 points respectively, but lost 94-74 to Wake Forest on Sunday. Center Nana Foulland averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds last season and is coming off a 23-point, 10-rebound, five-block night against Robert Morris on Wednesday. Zach Thomas averages 19.3 points, while fellow junior co-captain Stephen Brown hands out an impressive five assists per game.

ABOUT BUTLER (2-0): Kelan Martin averages 21.5 points after striking for 22 against Northwestern in the Gavitt Tipoff Games event. Baldwin, who shares time at the point with fifth-year player and starter T.J. Lewis, also forced a turnover on defense to set up his game-winner. The Bulldogs’ win over Northwestern was their 30th straight at home against a non-conference opponent.

TIP-INS

1. Butler has outrebounded opponents by an average 7.5 per game, and has held teams to a paltry 26 per game.

2. The teams last met in March 2013, when Butler posted a 68-56 victory in the NCAA Tournament.

3. Bucknell was picked to finish third in the Patriot League, a year after finishing 17-14 and reaching the NIT.

PREDICTION: Butler 74, Bucknell 60