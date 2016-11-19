FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Butler rolls past Bucknell
#US College Basketball
November 19, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 9 months ago

Butler rolls past Bucknell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler rolls past Bucknell

Avery Woodson and Tyler Wideman had 14 points apiece to lead Butler past Bucknell 86-60 in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday.

The first-round game took place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where Butler extended its winning streak to 31 games against non-conference opponents.

Kelan Martin had 13 points, while Kamar Baldwin scored 10 for Butler, which shot 62.1 percent from the field. The Bulldogs (3-0) have committed only 24 turnovers through three games, while forcing opponents into 54 miscues.

Nana Foulland led Bucknell (2-2) with 16 points, while Zach Thomas added 12.

A pair 3-pointers by Woodson sparked a 14-4 run to open the game and the Bulldogs never trailed. Butler maintained a double-digit lead by dominating inside the paint and hitting open jump shots.

The Bulldogs shot 65.4 percent from the field and led 44-33 at the break. Butler scored 14 points off 10 of Bucknell's turnovers.

Foulland, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points, went 4 of 5 shots from the field to pace Bucknell.

Butler continued to pull away in the second half and a jumper by Martin provided a 57-37 lead with 15:08 left in the game.

Bucknell struggled to maintain possession and Butler took advantage of the miscues. Joey Brunk had a dunk just seconds after he checked into the game and the Bulldogs extended the margin to 64-41 with 12 minutes left.

From there, Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann continued to rotate players to close out the victory. Butler also won the only other meeting between the teams, 68-56, in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

