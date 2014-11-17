Preview: Bucknell at Michigan

No. 23 Michigan won its season opener by 24 points, but that doesn’t mean that coach John Beilein was satisfied. “We have to learn,” said Beilein, whose team hosts Bucknell on Monday, two days after defeating Hillsdale. “We’re still trying to find out who we are defensively, what are our patterns of switching, and they exposed a lot of that today.” Michigan shot almost 52 percent in its opener - including 11-of-19 from 3-point range - but Hillsdale also shot well from the field while making 10-of-23 from behind the 3-point arc.

Derrick Walton Jr., who led the way with a career-high 22 points, had a different take on the contest, believing that the Wolverines’ defense was a key to their strong offensive output. “We started to pick it up,” said the sophomore guard. “Defense was great for us. We had a lot of easy baskets. Just because of playing great defense and we shot the ball really well -- 92 was a great number for us.” Bucknell opened its season by winning a three-point decision against Marist.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BUCKNELL (1-0): The Bison, who were picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League, had five players score in double figures against Marist. Dom Hoffman recorded 14 points to lead the way and added nine rebounds to help Bucknell control the glass 41-29. Chris Hass, the team’s top returning scorer from last season, managed only five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (1-0): Walton, Zak Irvin and Caris LeVert combined for 63 points on 10-of-16 from 3-point range against Hillsdale, while LeVert chipped in nine assists and eight rebounds. Freshman Kameron Chatman is looking to bounce back after beginning his college career with a four-point effort on 1-of-7 shooting. Chatman did contribute four steals for the Wolverines, who had 11 as a team and shot 21-of-25 from the foul line.

TIP-INS

1. The Bison lost three of their top four scorers from last season, including Patriot League Player of the Year Cameron Ayers.

2. Michigan had nine different scorers and nine different players with at least one rebound in its season opener.

3. Irvin, who shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range as a freshman, was 3-of-6 from long range on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Michigan 68, Bucknell 60