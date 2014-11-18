(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede.)

No. 22 Michigan 77, Bucknell 53: Zak Irvin scored 23 points and seldom-used Max Bielfeldt contributed a career-high 18 points as the host Wolverines cruised past the Bison.

Irvin continued his hot start to the season by shooting 8-of-13 from the field and knocking down 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Bielfeldt came out of nowhere to make 7-of-9 shots, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, after entering the game with 38 career points and three career 3-pointers.

Derrick Walton Jr. added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0), who shot 8-of-18 from 3-point range and forced 17 turnovers. Chris Hass led the Bison (1-1) with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Bielfeldt’s first 3-pointer capped a 10-0 start to the game for Michigan, which increased its lead to 27-9 on Walton’s three-point play midway through the first half. Bucknell only made one field goal over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the half as the Wolverines increased their cushion to 48-19 at the break.

Irvin (16), Bielfeldt (13) and Walton (11) were all in double figures by halftime, while Bucknell had more turnovers (11) than field goals (seven) in the opening 20 minutes. The Wolverines still led by 32 after Irvin’s layup with about 10 minutes left, but Hass scored 14 points in 2 1/2 minutes down the stretch to make the final score more respectable.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucknell only grabbed four offensive rebounds despite missing 29 shots. ... Michigan committed just six turnovers - none by Irvin or Bielfeldt. ... Wolverines G Caris LeVert scuffled to a six-point performance on 2-of-11 shooting. The junior standout did add six assists, six rebounds and two steals.