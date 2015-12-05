North Carolina State 99, Bucknell 86

North Carolina State guard Maverick Rowan scored 27 points, leading the high-scoring Wolfpack past Bucknell 99-86 Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Bucknell took a 73-72 lead on a jumper by guard Kimbal Mackenzie with 8:24 to play. But NC State answered with a 13-2 run, capped by a layup guard Anthony Barber, and went on to hand the Bison their fourth straight defeat.

Barber, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, finished with 24 points, and backcourt mate Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolfpack.

Bucknell senior guard Chris Hass led all scorers with 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and forward Zach Thomas added 23 points for the Bison (3-5).

North Carolina State (5-3) led 48-39 at halftime, behind 14 points from Barber. The Wolfpack led by as many as 15 late in the first half, but forward Zach Thomas hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes to trim the NC State lead to 48-39 at intermission. Barber had 14 points in the first half for North Carolina State. Thomas had 10 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, for the Bison.

The Wolfpack dominated the backboards, outrebounding the Bison 40-21.