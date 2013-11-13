Preview: Bucknell at Penn State

Although Penn State competes in the Big Ten and Bucknell plays in the Patriot League, these two schools are quite familiar with each other on the hardwood. When the Nittany Lions host the Bison on Tuesday, it will mark the 101st meeting between the Pennsylvania schools. Bucknell is one of only four opponents that Penn State has faced over 100 times in school history trailing only Pittsburgh (146), West Virginia (119) and Syracuse (105).

Penn State holds a 76-24 edge in the series and has won the last 12 meetings, including a 60-57 win last year. That marked the Nittany Lions’ first game without star guard Tim Frazier, who went down with a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury. Frazier, who averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists two years ago en route to first team all-Big Ten recognition, is back for his senior season and had a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) in Penn State’s season opening 74-62 victory over Wagner last Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT BUCKNELL (0-1): The Bison lost three standout starters, including two-time league Player of the Year Mike Muscala, from last year’s 28-6 squad that set a school record for wins and earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Senior G Cameron Ayers is back and was a preseason all-Patriot League selection after averaging 12.4 points last season. Senior F Ben Brackney had a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds in a season-opening 72-68 loss at Stanford on Friday.

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-0): The Nittany Lions will have one of the top backcourts in the Big Ten this season with the return of Frazier, who received a medical hardship for a fifth year, and junior G D.J. Newbill, who also had a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in the opening win over Wagner. It’s a veteran squad with four players -- Frazier, Newbill, F Ross Travis and F Brandon Taylor -- that have combined for 175 starts. The Nittany Lions, who shot a Big Ten-worst 29.6 percent from 3-point range a year ago, were 6-of-16 beyond the arc in their opening win.

TIP-INS

1. F/C Julian Moore, a 6-foot-10 freshman who sat out Penn State’s opener with a mild concussion, has been cleared to play.

2. Frazier has seven career double-doubles.

3. Penn State is 10-0 all-time against Bucknell in the Bryce Jordan Center.

PREDICTION: Penn State 70, Bucknell 66