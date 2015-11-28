Preview: Bucknell at Penn State

Penn State figures to have its fair share of difficulties when the daunting Big Ten schedule begins next month, and it hasn’t changed many opinions on that matter with its recent performances against non-conference foes. The Nittany Lions look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host in-state foe Bucknell in the 98th meeting of a series that has featured several close games lately.

Both of Penn State’s defeats have come by double digits, including an 86-74 loss to Radford at home on Tuesday in which the Nittany Lions often looked overmatched athletically and allowed their opponents to shoot a blistering 56.4 percent. The loss snapped Penn State’s 12-game home winning streak against non-conference foes and put Patrick Chambers’ team back to the drawing board when it comes to its defensive approach. “We really have to pay attention to detail on the defensive end, and it starts with the guards out front and keeping the ball out of the paint,” Chambers said. “They made some tough shots, but we’ve got to do a better job of making them uncomfortable.” Bucknell, which won at Penn State two seasons ago before dropping the last meeting at home one year ago Saturday, is coming off an overtime loss to Siena.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT BUCKNELL (3-2): The Bison have been involved in several close affairs early on, with three of their four results decided by single digits and the loss to Siena coming on a late tip-in in the extra session. The squad pulled into Friday’s action tied for 31st in the nation in scoring (86.2) and 38th in shooting (49.8 percent), led by top scorer Chris Hass, who has scored at least 18 points in four of five games and opened the season with 12 3-pointers through his first three contests. Forward Zach Thomas is averaging 18 points in 28.3 minutes over a four-game surge.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-2): Chambers’ desire to make opponents uncomfortable has roots in his team’s first loss, a 78-52 setback against Duquesne on Nov. 20, when the Dukes also had few issues filling the bucket. Duquesne and Radford combined to make 29-of-56 3-pointers, a pace the Nittany Lions (11-for-43) have come nowhere near matching. One positive in Tuesday’s loss was the play of sophomore big man Julian Moore, who had a career-high 16 points in his first career start.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nittany Lions have won 13 of the last 14 meetings, but nine of the last 10 have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

2. Bucknell entered Friday ranked 57th in the country in free-throw percentage (73.8), while Penn State was 320th (60.5).

3. Moore took the starting spot of senior C Jordan Dickerson, who has four points and one blocked shot in 67 minutes on the season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 79, Bucknell 78