(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Kaspar throughout)

Bucknell 90, Penn State 80: Guard Steven Kaspar scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the second half as the visiting Bison rallied to defeat the Nittany Lions for the first time since 1976.

Cameron Ayers scored 19 points, including 5-of-6 3-pointers, for hot-shooting Bucknell (1-1), which connected on 10-of-15 3-point tries and shot 60.9 percent from the floor. Ben Brackney finished with 16 points and Brian Fitzpatrick added 13 points and six rebounds.

D.J. Newbill scored 18 points, Ross Travis and Brandon Taylor each finished with 17 and Tim Frazier added 13 points and seven assists to lead Penn State (1-1). Taylor and Newbill each fouled out as the Nittany Lions sent the Bison to the free-throw line 31 times.

Penn State, which led 41-36 at halftime, had a 55-50 lead with 13:14 remaining after Frazier connected on a jumper. But Bucknell, behind a trio of 3-pointers by Ayers, went on a 21-5 run over the next five minutes to take a 71-60 lead.

The Nittany Lions got as close as 75-70 on a free throw by Travis with 2:44 left, but Kaspar scored the next five straight points with a layup and three free throws to increase the Bison lead to 80-70. Penn State never got any closer than six points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win was Bucknell’s first in 11 tries at the Bryce Jordan Center. ... The Nittany Lions, who shot a Big Ten-worst 29.6 percent from 3-point range a year ago, were 9-of-22 beyond the arc. ... Ayers and Brackney combined to go 9-for-11 from 3-point range.