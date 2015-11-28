Penn State 62, Bucknell 58

Senior forward Brandon Taylor collected 19 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore forward Peyton Banks drained a tie-breaking 3-pointer as Penn State recorded a 62-58 victory over Bucknell in nonconference play on Saturday at State College, Pa.

Banks’ 3-pointer with 23 seconds left was part of a scintillating game-ending run for the Nittany Lions (3-2). Penn State trailed by eight points with 5:37 to play before closing with a 13-1 run.

Senior guard Chris Hass scored 18 points and sophomore forward Zach Thomas added 14 for the Bison (3-3). Bucknell shot only 29.8 percent from the field, including 6-of-20 from 3-point range.

The Bison appeared to be in good shape after a basket by Hass capped an 11-3 run and gave them a 57-49 lead. However, Bucknell suddenly went cold from the field and miss its last seven shots.

Taylor’s jumper pulled Penn State to within 57-56 with 2:55 left. Thomas split two free throws 30 seconds left to give the Bison a two-point lead before senior center Jordan Dickerson scored the tying layup with 1:16 to play before to Banks’ decisive shot.

Bucknell led, 25-24, late in the first half before freshman guard Isaiah Washington hit a 3-pointer as part of Penn State’s 6-0 run. The Nittany Lions led, 30-29, at the break.