Preview: Bucknell at Stanford

Johnny Dawkins begins his sixth season at Stanford on Friday against visiting Bucknell, which was picked to finish fourth in the Patriot League preseason poll. While the Bison have reached the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three years, the Cardinal are under pressure to reach the Big Dance for the first time since 2008. ”I think for this year to be a success for our group we should make the tournament,” said Dawkins, whose team features the Pac-12’s most experienced starting lineup.

Bucknell needs to replace all-time scoring leader and two-time Patriot League player of the year Mike Muscala, but the Bison have enough pieces around senior wing Cameron Ayers to contend for their fourth consecutive regular-season title. The Bison figure to give Stanford a test at Maples Pavilion, where the Cardinal went 12-5 last season. Stanford finished last in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage last season (41.6 percent), but the Cardinal shot 63.5 percent in last week’s 89-61 exhibition win over Division II Seattle Pacific.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BUCKNELL (2012-13: 28-6, 12-2 Patriot League): Bison sixth-year coach Dave Paulsen expects to use a deep bench during non-conference games in hopes of settling on a regular rotation before league play begins on Jan. 2. Ayers averaged 12.4 points and four rebounds last season, but no other returning player averaged more than three points per game. Junior point guard Steven Kaspar aims to build on a strong finish last season, which ended with a 12-point loss to Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT STANFORD (2012-13: 19-15, 9-9 Pac-12): Junior guard Chasson Randle is primed for a breakout season after scoring 37 points against Seattle Pacific while shooting 13-of-16 from the field, including five 3-pointers. Stanford returns the league’s top rebounding tandem in forward Josh Huestis and center Dwight Powell, who was named the Pac-12’s most improved player last season after averaging 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Freshmen twins Marcus and Malcolm Allen will provide depth in the backcourt, and Marcus could make an immediate impact.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 80-18 in season openers, including 23-2 over the past 25 years.

2. Bucknell recorded non-conference victories over Purdue, George Mason, La Salle and New Mexico State last season.

3. Stanford F Andy Brown, who started 20 games last season, was forced to retire after suffering the fourth ACL injury of his career in July.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, Bucknell 59