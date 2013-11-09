Stanford 72, Bucknell 68: Chasson Randle scored 18 points and Dwight Powell had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Cardinal edged the visiting Bison in the season opener for both teams.

Anthony Brown added 14 points and Stefan Nastic matched his career high with 11 for Stanford, which took its biggest lead of the game at 63-55 on Aaron Bright’s 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining. Bright finished with seven points, including two 3-pointers.

Ben Brackney led Bucknell with 15 points and Steven Kaspar added 12. Senior guard Cameron Ayers was held to 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Bucknell rallied to cut the deficit to 67-66 with 2:41 remaining on Brackney’s two free throws, but the Cardinal answered when Brown drilled a 3-pointer on their next possession.

Brian Fitzpatrick chipped in 10 points for the Bison, who were picked to finish fourth in the Patriot League preseason poll.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford improved to 5-1 in season openers under coach Johnny Dawkins. … The Cardinal remained unbeaten (16-0) against current members of the Patriot League. … There were 11 lead changes in the first half, which ended with Stanford leading 35-34.