Preview: Bucknell at Temple

Temple, the No. 1 seed in its region of the NIT, hosts eighth-seeded Bucknell on Wednesday in the first round of the 32-team tournament. The Owls likely could have locked up a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a win over SMU in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tourney. However, they dropped a 69-56 decision in that one as the offensive issues that have plagued them all season haunted Fran Dunphy’s team yet again.

“We were probably one win short of getting in,” Dunphy, the AAC Coach of the Year whose squad shot 29.3 percent from the field and 4-of-24 from long range against SMU, told reporters. The Owls average 64.8 points - 238th in the nation - and only 10 of the 351 Division I teams shoot worse than Temple’s 38.4 percent. Bucknell won the regular-season crown in the Patriot League but was upended in the conference tournament semifinals 80-74 by eventual champion Lafayette.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BUCKNELL (19-14): Six of the Bison’s top seven scorers are capable of making 3-pointers, led by Chris Hass with 80 while J.C. Show and John Azzinaro have knocked down 45 apiece. Hass, a first-team all-league selection, averages 16 points and also is the Bison’s top foul shooter at 83.8 percent. Nana Foulland is Bucknell’s second-leading scorer at 10.1 points and also grabs a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT TEMPLE (23-10): The Owls boast a three-guard lineup in which each member of the trio averages at least 11.8 points, although all three shoot under 40 percent from the field. Will Cummings leads the way at 14.2 points but scored only nine against SMU, ending his 13-game streak of finishing in double figures. Quenton DeCosey averages 12.4 points and Jesse Morgan isn’t far behind at 11.8, while each drains 35.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will take on No. 5 seed George Washington.

2. The Owls won the NIT in 1938 and 1969 and are making their 18th overall appearance at the event.

3. Temple leads the all-time series 29-5, although the teams have not met since the 1981-82 season.

PREDICTION: Temple 55, Bucknell 54