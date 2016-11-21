Preview: Bucknell at Vanderbilt

If nothing else, playing point guard is having a positive effect on the shot selection for Riley LaChance, who leads Vanderbilt into Monday's Las Vegas Invitational game against visiting Bucknell. After laboring through a sophomore season in which he shot less than 36 percent as a two-guard, LaChance is making the most of limited opportunities this season for the Commodores, who look to improve to 3-0 at home before heading to Las Vegas.

"Obviously, I'm handling the ball more, so first I have to make people better and look for my teammates," LaChance told the media after Vanderbilt defeated Norfolk State 75-52 on Friday. "Let the game come to me, but at the same time be aggressive." In letting the game come to him, LaChance is averaging a career-low five shots per game, but is making them at 53.3 percent clip - tops among the Vanderbilt starters. LaChance is doing the most damage from the 3-point line, where he is 6-for-9. While his assist numbers are not great at 2.3 per game, he is leaving the scoring to the likes of Matthew Fisher-Davis and Luke Kornet, who together have accounted for 40 percent of the Commodore's 75 points per game. The Bison have had an up-and-down campaign, beating Manhattan and Robert Morris and losing big on the road to Wake Forest and Butler - Vanderbilt's opponent Thursday in Las Vegas.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT BUCKNELL (2-2): The frontcourt of Zach Thomas, Nate Sestina and Nana Foulland should provide a good test for Kornet and company as the trio has accounted for better than 55 percent of the Bison's scoring and nearly 60 percent of its rebounding. Thomas, who averages 17.5 points, has shown the ability to score from anywhere on the court while leading the Bison in assists at four per game. Foulland is shooting better than 71 percent and blocked eight shots, but is a liability at the foul line (7-for-17).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-1): One of the staples of last season's Vanderbilt squad was the ability to guard the 3-point line (third nationally at 29.4 percent) and this year, the Commodores have been a hair better at 28.9 percent under new coach Bryce Drew. A good deal of that success has to do with limiting a strong 3-point shooting team in Belmont to 9-for-41 after surrendering 13 treys in a loss to Marquette. Although Thomas can step out and hit a 3, the Bison are more dangerous inside the arc, where they are shooting 54.2 percent this season.

TIP-INS

1. With 12 points against Norfolk State, LaChance scored in double figures for only the second time in his last 19 games.

2. If this game becomes a free-throw shooting contest, Vanderbilt may have an edge as Fisher-Davis, Kornet and Jeff Roberson are a combined 42-for-47.

3. The Commodores are 13-3 against the Patriot League, including an 80-68 victory over Bucknell in 2011-12 in the only previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 70, Bucknell 60