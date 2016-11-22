Bucknell stuns Vandy with second-half comeback

Bucknell overcome an 11-point deficit to stun Vanderbilt 75-72 Monday evening in Nashville's Memorial Gymnasium.

Forward Zach Thomas scored 17, and center Nana Foulland added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Stephen Brown added 15 points for the Bison. Bucknell (3-2) hit all six of its foul shots in the last 32 seconds.

Vanderbilt, playing from behind the entire second half, missed an opportunity to tie with guard Matthew Fisher-Davis was fouled on a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left. The junior missed the second of three free throws.

The Commodores then fouled guard Kimbal McKenzie with 4.1 seconds left. The sophomore buried both free throws, and then Vanderbilt forward Joe Toye, double-teamed, bricked about a 30-foot shot from the right side as the buzzer sounded.

Fisher-Davis had a game-high 23 for Vanderbilt (2-2), and center Luke Kornet scored 19.

Bucknell took a seven-point lead when forward D.J. McLeay, who hadn't hit a 3-pointer all season, buried his second in a 1:09 span with 10:51 left, giving the Bison a 63-56 lead.

However, Bucknell didn't score for the next 6:54, until Thomas hit a layup that gave the Bison a three-point lead.

After Kornet scored four quick points, the last a layup with 9:45 left, Vanderbilt also hit a drought until Fisher-Davis hit a pair of free throws with 5:08 left.

Finally, Fisher-Davis buried a 3-pointer from the right side to tie the game with 3:39 left.

Bucknell's Brown, who is 5-foot-11, answered with a long jumper from the left side over the 7-foot-1 Kornet, and the Bison never trailed again.

Vanderbilt started out on fire, scoring on its first eight possessions and leading 18-11. That lead ballooned to 34-23 after a dunk from Kornet.

Kornet picked up his third foul less than a minute later, and Bucknell got on a roll to end the second half behind Thomas, who had 13 first-half points. Thomas's 3-pointer from straight away with 36 seconds left gave the Bison a 40-38 lead at the break.

A jumper by Foulland started the second half, giving Bucknell a four-point lead and punctuating a 19-4 Bison run.