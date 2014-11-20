Preview: Bucknell at Villanova

(Updated: MINOR edit in ABOUT VILLANOVA)

With stiffer competition on the horizon, No. 12 Villanova continues play in the Progressive Legends Classic on Thursday when it hosts Bucknell. The Wildcats, who are coming off an 81-44 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday, will tackle No. 15 VCU and then either No. 22 Michigan or Oregon when the event moves to Brooklyn next week. Five Villanova players average in double figures, led by Dylan Ennis (14.5) and Kris Jenkins (12.0), who came off the bench to score a career-high 15 on Monday.

“All of us are interchangeable,” Ennis told the Philadelphia Daily News following the victory. “Coach (Jay Wright) tells us to just be basketball players.” The Bison’s first contest in the Classic resulted in a 77-53 loss at Michigan on Monday, when Chris Hass scored 21 points but received little help from his teammates in a game that was over early. Villanova has won eight straight over its in-state foe since its last loss in the series in 1945.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT BUCKNELL (1-1): Hass was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc versus Michigan while his teammates went 1-for-12 and none scored in double figures. This stood in stark contrast to the season-opening win over Marist in which five Bison players netted 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 points, respectively, while Hass was held to five on 2-of-10 shooting. Establishing some consistency could be critical for head coach Dave Paulsen’s team, which is in the midst of playing six games in four states in 12 days.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (2-0): The Wildcats led the Big East in scoring defense (66.5) last season and had to lean on their ability to get stops to survive an upset bid against Lehigh in the season opener. Against Maryland-Eastern Shore, the defense was dominant, forcing the Hawks to shoot 34.2 percent and turn the ball over 22 times. Jenkins, a breakout candidate after averaging 4.1 points as a freshman last season, had four steals and a blocked shot in just 20 minutes of action.

TIP-INS

1. Wright was Bucknell’s leading scorer as a junior in 1981-82 and a co-captain the following season.

2. Bison G Steven Kaspar needs three assists to become the 11th player in school history with 300.

3. Villanova has won 16 straight at The Pavilion.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Bucknell 63