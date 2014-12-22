Preview: Bucknell at Wake Forest

Wake Forest will look to recover from a run of four losses in its last five games when it hosts Bucknell on Monday. The Demon Deacons will be without the services of guard Mitchell Wilbekin, who sat out the first of what could be up to a six-game suspension after an undisclosed NCAA violation. Wake Forest plans to appeal the suspension, with athletic director Ron Wellman announcing in a statement, “We believe in Mitchell Wilbekin.”

The Deacons fell to Florida 63-50 in the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday without Wilbekin and fellow freshmen contributors Cornelius Hudson and Rondale Watson, who were suspended by the team for detrimental conduct. Coach Danny Manning is leaning toward reinstating the banished duo against the Bison but hasn’t made a final decision, telling the Winston-Salem Journal, “They need to tighten up. They understand, and hopefully we’re moving in a different direction now with that.” Bucknell has won two in a row and four of its last six following a 1-4 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BUCKNELL (5-6): The Bison are coming off an 88-65 win over Division III Case Western Reserve but coach Dave Paulsen was quick to note that his club could have put forth a better effort overall. “I was not happy with our defense in the first half but the good news is that we picked it up defensively in the second half,” Paulsen told reporters. “Now, we have to keep getting better.” Bucknell’s leading scorer is guard Chris Hass, whose average of 17 points per game ranks third among Patriot League players.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-6): Without Wilbekin, Hudson and Watson, the Demon Deacons were down to eight scholarship players against the Gators but forward Devin Thomas, who had a season-high 10 turnovers, made no excuse for his team or for himself. “We lost two of our starters but we replaced them with veteran guys and came out and played good ball,” Thomas told reporters. “There’s no excuse for having 10 turnovers.” Thomas’ 11.1 points per game ranks second behind Codi Miller-McIntyre (12.5), while his average of 9.3 rebounds leads Wake Forest and ranks fourth in the ACC.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest has won all five of its previous meetings against Bucknell.

2. The Bison average a Patriot League-worst 3.8 steals per game.

3. Prior to the loss to Florida, the Demon Deacons had won the turnover battle in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 72, Bucknell 60