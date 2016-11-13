Preview: Bucknell at Wake Forest

Wake Forest tries to use its height advantage again Sunday when it hosts Bucknell. The Demon Deacons dominated the paint at times in their opener, scoring 17 of their 20 second-half baskets in the post against Radford.

Wake Forest only outrebounded Radford 43-39, however, and is still learning to play without four-year starter Devin Thomas (15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds). "We've been telling them actually since the season ended last year (that we have to get rebounds without Thomas)," coach Danny Manning told reporters Friday. "We have to do a much better job of getting on the glass and rebounding the basketball." Sophomore John Collins tried to fill that role, recording his first career double-double Friday. The Bison, who defeated Manhattan 76-64 on Friday, return two starters from last year's squad, including 6-9 center Nana Foulland.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT BUCKNELL (1-0): Foulland battled foul trouble against Manhattan, recording eight points and six rebounds. Zach Thomas, a 6-7 junior, had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists after coming off the bench the majority of last season. Junior point guard Stephen Brown (11 points, six assists Friday) is the other returning starter and led the Patriot League in free-throw shooting (83.3 percent) last year.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-0): Collins, a 6-10 forward who averaged 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season, had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against Radford. Returning starter Bryant Crawford, who led all ACC freshmen with 133 assists last year, had 14 points and eight assists. Transfer Keyshawn Woods (Charlotte) had 14 points off the bench in his Wake Forest debut while freshman guard Brandon Childress had five points, five assists and no turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest 6-10 F Dinos Mitoglou also had three blocks Friday as the Demon Deacons finished with 10.

2. Bucknell has two all-time victories against teams that were in the AAC when they played - Virginia (1961) and South Carolina (1958).

3. Wake Forest plays in next week's Charleston Classic, opening against UTEP on Thursday with a possible game against NCAA champion Villanova on Friday.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 78, Bucknell 65