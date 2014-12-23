Wake Forest 60, Bucknell 53: Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the host Demon Deacons survived against the Bison.

Miller-McIntyre added five steals and four assists for Wake Forest (6-6), which persevered through a 36.2 percent shooting performance. Darius Leonard added 11 points, Greg McClinton had 10 and Devin Thomas scored eight to go with a game-high 11 rebounds for the Demon Deacons, who controlled the glass 41-35.

Chris Hass totaled 26 points, including 10-of-10 from the free-throw line, to lead the offense for Bucknell (5-7), which saw its two-game winning streak stopped. Dom Hoffman added seven points and five rebounds off the bench for the Bison, who shot a woeful 28.6 percent.

Wake Forest started hot, getting a 3-pointer from Leonard right off the bat and scoring the game’s first eight points as part of a 21-4 run off the opening tip. The Demon Deacons answered six straight points from Bucknell with an 8-3 spurt but the Bison had some fight in them, ending the half on a 7-2 run that included a 3-pointer from Hass to hit the locker room down 31-20 at halftime.

After the break, Miller-McIntyre kicked things off with a 3-pointer and it looked like Wake Forest was well on its way to coasting to the win but Bucknell had other plans, scoring 12 unanswered points as part of a 14-1 run to pull to within 38-37 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Demon Deacons took control, using a 12-4 jolt capped by a three-point play from McClinton to open up a 53-43 advantage with 4:38 left, and after Hass pulled the Bison back within 53-48 with just over two minutes left, a 3-pointer from Cornelius Hudson ended any comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest has beaten Bucknell in each of the six meetings between the two teams. ... Bison starters outside of Hass shot 1-of-13. ... The Demon Deacons finished with 13 turnovers and forced 16 Bucknell miscues.