Woods paces Wake Forest past Bucknell

Sophomore guard Keyshawn Woods came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points, and high-scoring Wake Forest improved to 2-0 with a 94-74 win over visiting Bucknell on Sunday at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Woods led five Demon Deacons in double figures, connecting on eight of nine shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward John Collins added 19 points for Wake Forest, 11 coming at the foul line, and junior forward Konstantinos Mitoglou added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Demon Deacons outscored the Bison 23-5 at the foul line and are averaging 87 points per game early in the season.

Junior forward Zach Thomas had 16 points to lead Bucknell (1-1). Junior center Nana Foulland added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 24-8 lead, but Bucknell battled back and was down only six after Bruce Moore's 3-pointer with 4:36 to play in the first half.

The Demon Deacons closed the first half with an 11-3 run and went into halftime leading 47-33.

Wake Forest took complete control in the second half, using a 14-4 run capped by a jumper from Collins to build a 20-point lead.

Entering coach Danny Manning's third season, Wake Forest is picked to finish near the bottom of the pack in the ACC. Wake Forest hosts UTEP on Thursday.

Bucknell won the Patriot League regular-season title last season for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Foulland and Thomas are among the key returners for the Bison.

Bucknell will try to bounce back against Robert Morris on Wednesday.