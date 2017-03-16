Preview: Bucknell vs. West Virginia

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

West Virginia was the victim of a first-round upset in last season's NCAA Tournament, an outcome it hopes to avoid when it takes on Bucknell in the opening round of the West Region on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. The fourth-seeded Mountaineers, who were the No. 3 seed when they fell by 14 points to Stephen F. Austin last year, are making their third straight appearance in the tournament and eighth in 10 years under coach Bob Huggins.

Their frenetic style forced a nation-leading 20.4 forced turnovers and a Big 12-leading 63.3 shot attempts per game. Paced by junior guard Jevon Carter, the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year and the team's leader in scoring (13.1) and assists (3.9), West Virginia opened 12-1 and was ranked as high as eighth in the country at one point. The 13th-seeded Bison are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2013 after winning the Patriot League regular season and tournament titles. They won first-round games in 2005 and 2006, the first of which came as a 14-seed against Kansas of the Big 12.

TV: 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT BUCKNELL (26-8): Kimbal Mackenzie's 18 points helped the Bison pick up an 81-65 win over Lehigh in last Wednesday's Patriot League title game and he ranks as the team' top perimeter threat with 59 3-pointers. Junior forward Zach Thomas is the team's top scorer (16.0) and ranks second in rebounding (6.6), while junior center Nana Foulland is second in scoring (14.9) and leads the way on the boards (7.8). Bucknell paced the Patriot League and ranks 25th in the nation in shooting (48.1 percent), led by Foulland (62.8).

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (26-8): Carter scored 18 points in a loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament title game Saturday night, when the Mountaineers were hurt by an 8-for-17 effort from the foul line, continuing with a theme that saw them rank eighth in their conference in that category (67.8 percent). Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad (11.2) is the only other double-digit scorer but five others average between 6.1 and 9.9 points for the conference's third-ranked offense (82.0). Carter was 1-for-7 from the floor - including 0-for-4 from 3-point range - in the first-round loss last season and shot 5-for-22 in three tournament games as a freshman in 2015.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces either Notre Dame or Princeton in Saturday's second round.

2. Huggins is making his 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and is currently tied for second behind Eddie Sutton (25) in appearances without a title.

3. West Virginia has won all eight meetings between the schools, but they have not met since 1977.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 85, Bucknell 76