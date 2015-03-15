Buffalo wins MAC title, first trip to NCAAs

CLEVELAND -- Buffalo hired Bobby Hurley as head coach to take its basketball program to the big time.

It took two short years for that to happen.

The Bulls qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history on Saturday night with an 89-84 win over Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference title game.

Hurley, who also guided his team to its first outright MAC East Division title and the tournament’s No. 2 seed, gave credit to his players.

“I‘m really proud of my team,” he said. “I‘m proud of the accomplishment this group achieved, the first time in school history that we’re MAC champions. This team has so much heart. It’s easy to coach when you have an amazing group of kids.”

The former Duke standout led the Blue Devils to three Final Four appearances and the national title in 1991 and 1992 as a player. The Bulls will now follow in his footsteps with a tournament bid.

Forward Xavier Ford and guard Shannon Evans each scored 18 points for the Bulls, who take an eight-game winning streak into the tournament. Hurley hugged his assistants when the game ended as his players spilled onto the floor in celebration.

“We really came together when we suffered a tough loss at 6-6 in the conference to respond the way we have,” Hurley said.

Buffalo (23-9) lost both regular-season games between the teams but went ahead for good early in the second half and finished with six players scoring in double figures.

Forward Justin Moss, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, played through a foot injury to score 10 points and grab 11 rebounds. He was hurt during the team’s final practice before the tournament and was held to five points in Friday’s semifinal win over Akron.

“That was a tremendous college basketball game,” Hurley said. “It was two teams that were a caliber of NCAA Tournament teams out there slugging it out.”

Central Michigan coach Keno Davis said, “Buffalo played an outstanding game offensively and defensively. Congratulations to them, I hope they do well and represent the conference next week.”

Guard Chris Fowler led Central Michigan (23-8) with 27 points. The Chippewas were the tournament’s top seed after finishing 10-21 overall and 3-15 in the league last season. Davis, in his third season at Central Michigan, was named the conference coach of the year.

“It was really a rewarding regular season for us to win a championship,” Davis said. “When you look at four or five or six teams that were in the championship, not only did I know that any of those teams could win, but there were teams really deserving of the postseason. Whoever came out of this in Cleveland, it would be well deserved.”

Both teams received byes to the semifinals, with Central Michigan defeating Toledo on Friday.

Ford scored 11 points in the first half and Buffalo led Central Michigan 42-39 at halftime.

The Bulls trailed for most of the half but used a 10-0 run to spark their comeback against the Chippewas.

Moss’ three-point play gave Buffalo a 34-32 lead with 3:49 remaining in the half.

Fowler led Central Michigan with 13 points and forward John Simons added nine before halftime.

NOTES: Central Michigan was trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 and for the fifth time overall. ... This season marks the first time that a team from Ohio hasn’t made it to the title game of the MAC tournament since in 2000. ... The game was tied three times in the first half. ... The Chippewas’ last NCAA appearance was led by C Chris Kaman.