Preview: Buffalo at Duke

Duke hosts Buffalo on Saturday in what would have been a homecoming of sorts for coach Bobby Hurley, but the former Blue Devils standout left the Bulls after two seasons for greener pastures at Arizona State. What’s left is a matchup that pits Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and No. 5 Duke against Nate Oats, who tries to keep the Buffalo program moving forward after it reached its first NCAA Tournament following a 23-win season in 2014-15.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 94-74 victory over Indiana on Wednesday, extending their home winning streak in non-conference games to 121. Brandon Ingram, a 6-9 freshman guard and latest in a long line of blue chip recruits for Krzyzewski, scored a season-best 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting while impressing senior teammate Amile Jefferson. “He can have one of these games every game, I think,” Jefferson told reporters after compiling 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. “He can shoot unbelievably. With his (6-9) size, his length, he can almost get his shot off on anyone. So, no pressure on him. ...” Sophomore guard Grayson Allen leads Duke in scoring at 21.8 points per game while Jefferson averages a team-best 10.6 rebounds.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BUFFALO (4-3): Sophomore guard Lamonte Bearden, an all-Mid-American Conference East Division preseason first-team selection, averages a team-best 13.7 points, but shoots 38.4 percent from the floor while hoisting a team-high 73 field goals. Rodell Wigginton, a 6-5 senior guard, averages 12.1 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds. The Bulls were picked to finish fourth in the MAC East after winning the division and tournament last season.

ABOUT DUKE (7-1): The Blue Devils score 86.5 points per game with four players averaging double figures, including Ingram (12.5). Junior Matt Jones averages 14 points after scoring a career-high 23 against Indiana and is among seven players who play at least 20 minutes per game. Freshmen guards Luke Kennard (9.1 points) and Derryck Thornton (8.6) add scoring depth while senior Marshall Plumlee (6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds) completes Krzyzewski’s seven-player rotation.

TIP-INS

1. Allen is 47-for-51 from the free-throw line while Jefferson (52.9 percent) and Ingram (56.3) have struggled.

2. Jefferson was tied for third in the country with 5.3 offensive rebounds after the Indiana game.

3. Duke’s last loss in a non-conference game at Cameron Indoor Stadium occurred Feb. 26, 2000 - an 83-82 overtime setback to St. John‘s.

PREDICTION: Duke 96, Buffalo 69