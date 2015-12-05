FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 7 Duke 82, Buffalo 59
December 6, 2015 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

No. 7 Duke 82, Buffalo 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 7 Duke 82, Buffalo 59

Guard Brandon Ingram scored 23 points and guard Grayson Allen had 22 points as seventh-ranked Duke withstood some early shooting woes to defeat Buffalo 82-59 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Forward Amile Jefferson’s 13 points also helped Duke (8-1), which won its sixth game in a row.

Ingram and Allen combined for all of Duke’s first 15 points. Ingram, a freshman, also had four blocked shots as he followed up his breakout game against Indiana from three days earlier.

By the end, Allen had feasted on the foul line by making 11 free throws. Allen, a sophomore, also had 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Guard C.J. Massinburg scored 17 points and guard Lamonte Bearden had 10 for Buffalo (4-4), which shot 33.3 percent (22 of 66) from the field. That included 5 of 23 on 3-pointers.

The teams combined to miss the first eight 3-point attempts in the game.

Duke took advantage of Buffalo fouls, going 29 of 36 on free throws.

Duke led 34-24 at halftime despite a 1-of-15 stretch of shooting for players other than Ingram. In the second half, Buffalo went through a 1-of-13 shooting slump.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

