Preview: Buffalo at Kentucky

Forty-point victories generally leave coaches with at least a smidgen of satisfaction, but Kentucky coach John Calipari has his concerns heading into Sunday’s matchup against visiting Buffalo. The No. 1 Wildcats seemingly dominated Grand Canyon 85-45 in their season opener, but Calipari noticed his team displayed more energy in the first half than the second. “It got physical and it became a little bit of a fight,” Calipari told reporters of the difference in the two halves. “And we had guys not able to make plays when it got physical. And that’s going to be an issue for us.”

Calipari was not pleased how big men Willie Cauley-Stein, Karl-Anthony Towns and Dakari Johnson posted up farther from the basket in the second 20 minutes. “Seven feet from the basket,” Calipari told reporters. “So we ran from the physicality.” Meanwhile Buffalo, coached by former Duke All-American point guard Bobby Hurley, overcame a late deficit during the game’s final minute to edge South Dakota State 69-67 on Friday in its season opener.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BUFFALO (1-0): The Bulls will miss Javon McCrea, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, but Justin Moss performed a lot like McCrea against South Dakota State. The 6-7 Moss, who was a reserve a year ago, finished with personal highs of 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. The Bulls started the three-guard lineup of Jarryn Skeete, Shannon Evans and Lamonte Bearden who combined to shoot 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-0): While Calipari wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the Grand Canyon game, few teams in the country - if any - can match up with the Wildcats’ starting frontline of Cauley-Stein, Towns and Alex Poythress. They held 51-21 rebounding advantage with Johnson leading the way with 13 coming off the bench. Buffalo likely serves as a tune-up for Kentucky’s next game against No. 5 Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. Five Kentucky players – Cauley-Stein, Poythress, Towns and Aaron and Andrew Harrison – were selected to the SEC coaches’ preseason teams.

2. Kentucky is 92-19 is season openers and 6-0 under Calipari.

3. Kentucky extended its 3-point streak to 900 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the country.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 90, Buffalo 65