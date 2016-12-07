Preview: Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has one of the best one-two punches in the country with Michael Young and Jamel Artis averaging nearly 43 points a game, however, Artis was suspended for the Duquesne game on Friday and Panthers' first-year coach Kevin Stallings saw firsthand the results of not having the duo in the lineup. With Artis back on the court Wednesday, Pittsburgh will look to regroup when Buffalo visits the Petersen Events Center.

Artis was suspended for “failing to uphold the standards required of a Pitt basketball player,” therefore all of the pressure fell to Young in the "City Game" - one the Panthers had won 15 straight times. The 6-8 senior scored 15 points in the first half but managed just four points on 1-of-11 shooting after intermission as the Panthers dropped a 64-55 decision on a season-low 33.3 percent shooting, including 3-of-22 from 3-point range. “It’s the first time we’ve had a game where Mike’s been off,” Stallings told reporters after the game. “He just didn’t have a good night. … It’s unfair to put the pack on his shoulders every night and expect him to be able to deliver at the rate he’s delivering. We probably need Mike to do what he normally does and some other guys a little bit more.” As Buffalo concludes a six-game road trip, it is seeking to stop a brief two-game losing streak after a 90-84 loss at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BUFFALO (4-4): Sophomore forward Nick Perkins (14 points, seven rebounds per game) scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point territory against the Bonnies, and senior guard Blake Hamilton (19, 6.3) added four 3-pointers and topped 20 points for the third straight game. Fifth-year senior forward Raheem Johnson (6.3 points) is averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last two games and has shot 19-of-24 on the road trip. Based on contests against Xavier and Creighton, the Bulls have played the seventh toughest non-conference schedule through Monday according to the latest Kenpom.com rankings, and is the only team of the seven to record a .500 or better winning percentage.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (6-2): Sophomore wing Cameron Johnson reached double figures for the fourth straight game against Duquesne, contributing 14 points and eight rebounds, while senior Chris Jones added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists and ended up playing the point down the stretch after three others struggled to replace Artis (19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists). Young has led Pitt in scoring in each of the past seven contests and enters Wednesday’s game tied for 11th in the country in scoring at 23 points per game, and he's the only player in a major conference averaging over 20 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists. Pitt has not lost back-to-back non-conference games since the 2006-07 season.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt leads the all-time series 8-1, although the teams have not met since 2007.

2. The Panthers are 34-25 all-time against teams currently in the Mid-American Conference. Pitt has won 11 straight games against MAC opponents, dating back to a 78-73 overtime loss to Kent State in the Sweet 16 of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

3. The Bulls will be looking for their first win over an ACC opponent since defeating Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 18, 2006.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 86, Buffalo 62