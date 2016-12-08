Pitt holds on against Buffalo

Senior forward Michael Young and sophomore guard Cameron Johnson each scored 17 points and Pittsburgh survived a giant comeback attempt from Buffalo in an 84-79 win on Wednesday night at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers squandered most of a 24-point first-half lead and were up by only three, 79-76, after a Blake Hamilton basket with 49 seconds to play. Senior forward Jamel Artis hit a jumper on the ensuing possession, helping Pitt avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss at home.

Young hit two clinching free throws with two seconds left and finished with seven rebounds for the Panthers, who improved to 7-2 under first-year coach Kevin Stallings.

Pittsburgh was coming off an upset loss to Duquesne but jumped on Buffalo quickly, using a 22-2 run early in the first half to take complete command. A 3-pointer by Johnson put the Panthers up 30-6 nine minutes into the first half.

But the Bulls battled back. Nick Perkins hit a layup with five minutes left in the half that sparked a spurt for Buffalo. The Bulls closed out the first half with an 18-4 run and were down only 49-37 at intermission.

Perkins, a sophomore forward, finished with a game-high 23 points and Hamilton added 18 points for Buffalo (4-5), which has lost three straight.

Artis finished with 16 points and senior guard Chris Jones had 12 points and four assists for Pittsburgh.

The Panthers host Penn State on Saturday and have three more non-conference games before opening ACC play against No. 23 Notre Dame on Dec. 31.

Buffalo will look to bounce back at home against Coppin State on Saturday.