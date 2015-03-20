Preview: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

West Virginia, a No. 5 seed from the Big 12 Conference, faces Buffalo, a No. 12 seed from the Mid-American Conference, in an NCAA Tournament second-round Midwest Regional game Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The Mountaineers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, when they lost their opener to Gonzaga 77-54. West Virginia has dropped three of its last four games, including an 80-70 setback against Baylor in a Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal Thursday.

Buffalo, which is coached by former Duke star player Bobby Hurley, is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The Bulls beat Central Michigan 89-84 on Saturday to win the Mid-American Conference tournament title and earn an automatic bid. Buffalo has an eight-game winning streak.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (23-9): In their Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal loss to Baylor, the Mountaineers played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Juwan Staten (14.5 points, 4.6 assists), who was out with knee and groin injuries, and their third straight contest without guard Gary Browne, who had an ankle injury. Sophomore forward Devin Williams (11.3 points, 8.2 rebounds) is second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding. This is the sixth NCAA Tournament berth in coach Bob Huggins’ eight seasons at West Virginia.

ABOUT BUFFALO (23-9): Bulls senior forward Xavier Ford (9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds) was named MVP of the MAC Tournament after scoring 18 points against Central Michigan, and scoring 17 points to go with 11 rebounds in the semifinal against Akron. Junior forward Justin Moss (17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds) is the Bulls’ leading scorer and rebounder and was the MAC Player of the Year. Sophomore guard Shannon Evans (15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds) is second on the team in scoring and tops in assists.

TIP-INS

1. This is the 21st NCAA Tournament appearance for Huggins, who has coached two teams to Final Four appearances (Cincinnati in 1991-92 and West Virginia in 2009-10).

2. Hurley, the NCAA career assists leader, led the Duke Blue Devils to three straight Final Four appearances and consecutive championships in 1991 and 1992.

3. “I’m definitely going to play in the NCAA Tournament,” Staten told Sports Illustrated after West Virginia’s loss to Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 64