Preview: Buffalo at Wisconsin

Wisconsin plays its first home game in more than two weeks when it finishes the pre-Big Ten portion of its schedule against Buffalo on Sunday. The No. 6 Badgers have won 50 straight non-conference games against unranked teams following a 68-56 victory at California on Dec. 22 - their first contest since an 86-43 win over Nicholls State at Kohl Center on Dec. 13. Wisconsin has won four straight by an average of 26.3 points since its only loss - 80-70 to No. 2 Duke on Dec. 3.

The Badgers are led by preseason All-American Frank Kaminsky, a 7-0 senior forward who averages team bests of 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds, and leads all Big Ten players with four double-doubles. Kaminsky has completed his school work at Wisconsin - sans an independent study to complete in the spring - a potentially distressing situation for opponents as his focus can be squarely on the court until after the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls, who defeated Niagara 88-62 on Dec. 19 for their third straight victory, have played only one team from a major conference - losing to No. 1 Kentucky 71-52 on Nov. 16.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BUFFALO (7-2): Justin Moss, a 6-7 junior forward, leads the Mid-American Conference in scoring at 17.3 points and also grabs a team-best 10.2 rebounds. Sophomore guard Shannon Evans averages a team-high 5.2 assists while junior guard Jarryn Skeete (10.9 points) has converted 25 of his 50 attempts from 3-point range. The Bulls are coached by former Duke great Bobby Hurley, who helped the Blue Devils win national championships in 1991 and 1992.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (11-1): Badgers coach Bob Ryan has employed the same starting five in all 12 games and they all shoot at least 45 percent from the floor. Nigel Hayes, a 6-7 sophomore, and 6-9 junior Sam Dekker are the only other players averaging double figures in points at 12.2 and 12, while Hayes grabs a team-high 8.1 rebounds. Wisconsin allows 52.1 points per game - fourth in the nation and first in the Big Ten - and has held seven teams to season scoring lows.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers, who have never played Buffalo, boast a plus-8.4 rebounding differential while the Bulls are plus-2.3.

2. Wisconsin has won 59 straight at home against teams outside the major six conferences and is 86-2 under Ryan in such contests.

3. The Badgers, who reached the Final Four last season but have not won a Big Ten championship of any kind since winning the regular season and tournament titles in 2008, begin conference play by hosting Penn State on Wednesday afternoon.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 84, Buffalo 62