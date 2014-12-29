No. 6 Wisconsin 68, Buffalo 56: Frank Kaminsky recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as the Badgers won their 51st straight home game against an unranked team.

Sam Dekker scored all 13 of his points in the second half and grabbed six rebounds for Wisconsin (12-1), which trailed 27-26 at halftime before shooting 55.6 percent from the floor after the break. Nigel Hayes added nine points - all in the second half - while Traevon Jackson contributed six points and five assists for the Badgers.

Justin Moss registered 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls (7-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped after shooting 35.2 percent from the field. Lamonte Bearden scored 13 points, while Shannon Evans had 12 and Xavier Ford 11 for Buffalo.

The Bulls led by as many as six before settling for a one-point advantage at the break. Wisconsin went nearly six minutes without a field goal and all Badgers other than Kaminsky shot 5-for-22 from the field in the first half, with Kaminsky going 5-for-10 and registering 14 points and seven rebounds prior to intermission.

Wisconsin found its shooting touch coming out of the break, making 10 of its first 14 shots to seize control 49-36 with 12:03 remaining after Dekker made the first of his three consecutive 3-pointers. Buffalo trimmed a 15-point deficit to 60-50 on Will Regan’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left and after Ford’s three-point play with 1:03 to go made it 64-56, the Badgers sealed it by making all four of their free throws in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin has won 60 straight at home against teams outside the major six conferences and is 87-2 under Ryan in such games. ... Kaminsky leads all Big Ten players with five double-doubles this season. ... Moss entered the game leading the Mid-American Conference in scoring with 17.3 points while grabbing a team-best 10.2 rebounds.