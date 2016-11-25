Preview: Butler vs. Arizona

Arizona faces Butler on Friday in a battle of unbeatens at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena. Sophomore guard Allonzo Trier remains out because of an eligibility issue for No. 9 Arizona, which shot 48 percent in Thursday’s 69-61 victory over Santa Clara.

Butler senior forward Andrew Chrabascz recorded his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 76-66 victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday. “I thought we responded when we needed to,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. “We told them at a timeout ‘If we’re not excited about playing in a close game in this kind of environment, then we’re not ready to do this. It was good for us to be in that environment.” The Bulldogs face their toughest test of the young season against Arizona, which continues to thrive without Trier, who missed five regular-season and two exhibition games. Other players have stepped up in his absence, including freshmen guards Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins, who combined for 22 points against Santa Clara.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (5-0): Guard Tyler Lewis scored 15 points and forward Kelan Martin added 14 points against Vanderbilt as the Bulldogs forced 16 turnovers and overcame a poor shooting performance to remain unbeaten. Martin scored in double figures in all five contests but was 3-of-12 shooting against the Commodores and missed four of his five attempts from 3-point range. Kamar Baldwin averages 9.8 points for the Bulldogs, who are shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and outscoring their opponents by 22.2 points.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-0): Butler could be hard-pressed to find an answer for Wildcats 7-foot freshman center Lauri Markkanen, who continued his impressive start Thursday with 16 points and nine rebounds against Santa Clara. Markkanen formed an immediate connection with junior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who has 20 assists against three turnovers in his last three games. Arizona entered Thursday’s action shooting 30.2 percent from 3-point range but showed improvement Thursday by going 9-for-18 against Santa Clara.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is 156-21 under coach Sean Miller when leading at the half.

2. Holtmann is 50-22 in three seasons at Butler.

3. Markkanen’s father traveled from Helsinki to watch his son play the Wildcats' two games in Las Vegas this week.

PREDICTION: Arizona 76, Butler 68