Preview: Ball State at Butle

When it comesto annual traditions this time of year, few occasions will be more traditionalthan Butler visiting Ball State on Saturday. The game will mark the 105th meeting between the two central Indiana schools, with the Cardinals being the only teamthat the Bulldogs have faced every season since 1950. The only two schools thatBall State has played more often than Butler are Indiana State and WesternMichigan.

The Bulldogsswept a three-game homestand to start the season, including an 85-77 winover Vanderbilt their last time out, when Butler blew a 14-point lead in thefinal eight minutes of regulation, but shot 4-for-4 from the field in overtimeto prevail. Khyle Marshall, who scored two of Butler’s baskets in OT to finishwith a game-high 26 points, is second in the Big East in field-goal percentageat 68.8. The Cardinals have won their last two and are coming off an 87-83 winover Southeast Missouri on Monday, when Chris Bond (20), Jesse Berry (19) andZavier Turner (19) combined for 56 points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, NA

ABOUT BUTLER (3-0): The Bulldogs have not allowed morethan 70 points in regulation play this season and lead the Big East indefensive rebounding percentage (.806) while having only given up a total of 18offensive rebounds in three games. Kameron Woods ranks third in the Big East inrebounding, with Woods and Marshall averaging 8.7 and 7.3 rebounds,respectively. Kellen Dunham has been Butler’s main weapon, leading the Bulldogswith an 18.3 scoring average and a team-high eight 3-pointers.

ABOUT BALL STATE (2-1): Playing in first-year head coach JimWhitford’s up-tempo offense, the Cardinals are averaging nearly 78 points agame — led by the freshman Turner and the senior Berry, who are averaging 17.7 and 17.0 points per game, respectively. Turner is the first Cardinal with at least 17 points and fourassists in the first three games of a season since Larry Bullington in 1973-74.Majok Majok, a 6-9 senior from Australia who led the Mid-American Conference inrebounding last season, tops the Cardinals in rebounds this year at 10.3 pergame, good for third in the MAC.

TIP-INS

1. G AlexBarlow is second in the Big East in assist/turnover ratio with 11 assists andone turnover.

2. Berry is 29 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

3. The Bulldogslead the series, 66-38, and have won 11 of the last 13 meetings.

PREDICTION: Butler 82, Ball State 78