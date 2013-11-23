Butler 59, Ball State 58

Butler 59, BallState 58: Khyle Marshall’s 14 points led four scorers in double figures for theunbeaten Bulldogs as they rallied in the second half and then hung on to nip thehost Cardinals.

Elijah Browncame off the bench for 13 points - all in the second half - for Butler (4-0) withKameron Woods adding 12 points and Alex Barrow 10. Woods had 10 rebounds while Marshall contributed nine for the Bulldogs, who shot only 35.5 percent.

Majok Majok ledthe Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Bond had 14points and seven rebounds. Ball State outrebounded Butler 40-38, including 14on the offensive glass after Butler had only allowed a total of 18 offensiverebounds in its first three games.

Ball State‘sstifling defense limited Butler to 23 points in the first half where theBulldogs only shot 30.4 percent for their lowest-scoring half of the season. TheCardinals closed out the half with an 8-1 run on back-to-back 3-pointers fromFranko House and Zavier Turner for a 30-23 lead at the intermission.

Butler, trailing forthe first time this season to start the second half, chipped away beforeback-to-back 3-pointers by Barrow and Brown gave the Bulldogs a 45-44 lead withnine minutes remaining. The Bulldogs went scoreless over the final two minutes after a Brown jumper put Butler up 59-55, and Mark Alstork‘s3-pointer with 1:20 left for Ball State closed out the scoring as Turner misseda driving layup with two seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butlerimproved to 33-9 all-time when Marshall scores in double figures. ... Majokcollected his second straight double-double. ... Turner had eight points and JesseBerry seven after going into the game averaging 17.7 points and 17 points,respectively, for Ball State.