FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Butler 59, Ball State 58
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Butler 59, Ball State 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler 59, BallState 58: Khyle Marshall’s 14 points led four scorers in double figures for theunbeaten Bulldogs as they rallied in the second half and then hung on to nip thehost Cardinals.

Elijah Browncame off the bench for 13 points - all in the second half - for Butler (4-0) withKameron Woods adding 12 points and Alex Barrow 10. Woods had 10 rebounds while Marshall contributed nine for the Bulldogs, who shot only 35.5 percent.

Majok Majok ledthe Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Bond had 14points and seven rebounds. Ball State outrebounded Butler 40-38, including 14on the offensive glass after Butler had only allowed a total of 18 offensiverebounds in its first three games.

Ball State‘sstifling defense limited Butler to 23 points in the first half where theBulldogs only shot 30.4 percent for their lowest-scoring half of the season. TheCardinals closed out the half with an 8-1 run on back-to-back 3-pointers fromFranko House and Zavier Turner for a 30-23 lead at the intermission.

Butler, trailing forthe first time this season to start the second half, chipped away beforeback-to-back 3-pointers by Barrow and Brown gave the Bulldogs a 45-44 lead withnine minutes remaining. The Bulldogs went scoreless over the final two minutes after a Brown jumper put Butler up 59-55, and Mark Alstork‘s3-pointer with 1:20 left for Ball State closed out the scoring as Turner misseda driving layup with two seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butlerimproved to 33-9 all-time when Marshall scores in double figures. ... Majokcollected his second straight double-double. ... Turner had eight points and JesseBerry seven after going into the game averaging 17.7 points and 17 points,respectively, for Ball State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.