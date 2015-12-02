Preview: Butler at Cincinnati

A potential resume-building victory will be at stake Wednesday when No. 17 Cincinnati hosts No. 25 Butler for an intriguing non-conference matchup. The Bearcats look to remain unbeaten and improve to 8-0 for the first time since winning 12 straight to start the 2012-13 campaign.

Cincinnati has been terrific at the defensive end, as usual, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense (54.6 points per game) and 11th in field-goal defense (34.7 percent), but will be tested by a Butler team that is among the nation’s most efficient at the offensive end. “This game will make us better, but it’s going to be a brutal game to play,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told the school’s athletics website. “They’re just hard to play against because they just don’t give away games. If you beat them, you’re going to have to earn it.” The Bulldogs suffered their lone defeat 85-75 to Miami in the finals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, but they rebounded with an 89-73 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday. The Bearcats lead the series 10-6, including a 7-0 mark at home, but the teams have not met since the first round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT BUTLER (4-1): The Bulldogs got a nice offensive tune-up against SIUE, shooting 57 percent with five players scoring in double figures in their first game since returning from Puerto Rico. That’s near the norm for Butler, which has six players average double-digit scoring and shoots 52.6 percent as a team. Leading scorer Kellen Dunham (21.2 points) matched his career high with 32 points Saturday and continued his hot shooting from outside, going 5-of-8 from 3-point range for a second straight game.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-0): The Bearcats are tough on defense – the hallmark of Cronin’s teams – but they’ve also shown some prowess and depth at the other end. Farad Cobb (11.6 points) and Gary Clark (9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds) lead a group of nine players who average at least 5.1 points, and Cobb (19-of-36) is the top outside shooter for a team that hits 39.5 percent from 3-point range. Clark and Octavius Ellis (10 points, 7.4 rebounds) have been the top rebounders for a team that has dominated on the glass, averaging 12 more boards per game than the opposition.

TIP-INS

1. Dunham has made a 3-pointer in 22 consecutive games dating to last season.

2. Cincinnati has won 49 consecutive games when scoring at least 60 points.

3. Butler G Roosevelt Jones (13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists) has recorded double-doubles in three of the Bulldogs’ five games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 78, Butler 74