Butler 78, No. 17 Cincinnati 76

Forward Roosevelt Jones made a layup at the buzzer, lifting visiting Butler to a 78-76 win over No. 17 Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The lead changed hand nine times in the final five minutes before the Bulldogs (5-1) finished off the Bearcats (7-1).

Butler guard Kellen Dunham went off for a game-high 24 points. Forward Kelan Martin scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, forward Tyler Wideman had 12, forward Andrew Chrabascz 11, Jones 10.

Forward Octavius Ellis powered Cincinnati with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Jacob Evans also scored 16 points for the Bearcats, and guard Troy Caupain had 12 points and six assists.

Butler opened the game on an 11-3 run that was quickly answered, and the Bearcats took a 17-15 lead.

The game was neck-and neck for the remainder of the half, with neither team taking a lead bigger than six points. Cincinnati closed out the half with a quick spurt and took a 33-28 lead into the break.

Cincinnati built an eight-point lead in the first five minutes out of the break, but Butler slowly chipped away to take a 67-66 lead on a 3-pointer by Dunham with 4:47 to play.

The teams then traded punches in the final two minutes. Two free throws by Jones put Butler up 74-73 with 42 seconds left. Dunham then sank two more. That lead would stick up until the final four seconds, when an Ellis three-point play evened the score, setting up Jones’ heroics.