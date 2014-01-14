Preview: Butler at Creighton

When talking about the hottest team in the country, No. 19 Creighton would have to be one of the candidates with the Bluejaysriding a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday’s home matchup with Butler. The Bulldogs have been gettingthe short end of it lately, starting 0-4 in league play, with threeof those four losses coming in overtime, including a double-overtimeaffair against DePaul, and by a total of 22 points.Creighton coach Greg McDermottknows better than to look past Butler despite its current losingskid, simply because the Bluejays were once overlooked so much aswell. It’s one thing that’s made the Bluejays so successful over thepast few seasons, that they seem to take every opponent seriously, nomatter how dismal their record may be. And McDermott certainly knowsthat Butler is a sleeping giant, capable of playing with — andbeating — anyone in the country on any given night.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (10-6, 0-4 BigEast): It’s not easy as a coach, knowing your team is playing wellenough to win but continues to come up just short. For first-yearButler coach Brandon Miller, it’s not a matter of executing somethingdifferent or giving more effort for his players during the currentfour-game losing streak but rather just a matter of getting the ballto bounce their way. “As a competitor, and as a coach, losses wearon you, they eat at you. You have a sick feeling in your stomach,”Miller told the Indianapolis Star. “To be in games we’re givingourselves a shot to win, and for us not to come out on top, it‘stough.”

ABOUT CREIGHTON (14-2, 4-0): TheBluejays feel good about their unbeaten conference record, especiallygetting a win over nationally ranked Xavier without injured guardGrant Gibbs, who is out at least a month with a dislocated kneecap.In its first game without Gibbs, Creighton looked rattled early,falling behind by 12, but McDermott was excited how his teamresponded to adversity even without its floor leader. “I‘m proud ofmy team for its ability to not get rattled,” McDermott told theOmaha World-Herald. “They just forged forward, and we startedgetting better movement on the offensive end.”

1. Butler’s current four-gamelosing streak is its longest since the 2004-05 season.

2. Creighton has won 100 straighthome games when scoring 78 or more points.

3. Bulldogs freshman F AndrewChrabascz has set a new career high in each of Butler’s last threegames, capped by a 14-point effort in the most recent loss, toGeorgetown.

PREDICTION: Creighton 78, Butler72