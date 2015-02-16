Preview: Butler at Creighton

Butler can’t dwell on Saturday’s loss to Big East-leading Villanova for long because the 18th-ranked Bulldogs head to Creighton on Monday. The Bulldogs remain in second place - two games back of No. 6 Villanova - after the Wildcats escaped Hinkle Fieldhouse with a 68-65 win on a last-second 3-pointer. “It’s obviously a tough one for us,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “A tough one to swallow.”

Making matters worse is the injury to starting forward Andrew Chrabascz, who broke a bone in his right hand during Saturday’s second half. The Bulldogs, who are ranked second in the Big East in 3-point percentage defense, will have to slow Creighton’s Rick Kreklow after he made a career-high six 3s in Saturday’s win against Marquette. The Bluejays, trying to avoid their first losing season since 1995-96, have won three of their last five.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (18-7, 8-4 Big East): Kellen Dunham leads the Bulldogs with 16.8 points and Roosevelt Jones adds 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Butler’s streak of 25 games with the same starting lineup will end as Chrabascz (11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds), who finished Saturday’s game and met with doctors Sunday, is out for two to four weeks. Butler leads the league in rebounds (37.1) and rebounding margin (plus-6) behind Kameron Woods’ 9.6 average.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (12-14, 3-10): Kreklow has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games - averaging 12.1 points during that span - and is hitting a Big East-best 49.1 percent from the 3-point line during league play. The graduate transfer has gained a lot of attention for his diving save Saturday, when he slid out of bounds, got back to his feet in the corner and hit his fifth 3-pointer of the first half. “(Hustle plays are) kind of what we want to do,” Kreklow told the Omaha World-Herald. “We want to do what we can do to win some basketball games down the stretch.”

TIP-INS

1. Chrabascz hit the go-ahead layup with a minute left in Butler’s 64-61 win against Creighton on Jan. 21.

2. Austin Chatman leads the Bluejays - who rank ninth in the league with a 67.2 scoring average - with 10.3 points.

3. The Bluejays own a 170-30 record at the 12-year-old CenturyLink Center Omaha.

PREDICTION: Butler 70, Creighton 65